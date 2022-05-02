Police: Hiram grandmother goes missing driving to rental car company

article

Police in Hiram, Georgia need the public's help in their search for a missing grandmother who disappeared while trying to drive to a rental car company Sunday night.

Officials say 73-year-old Juanita Smalls had been last seen Sunday when she dropped her vehicle off at a RaceTrac on the 5800 block of Wendy Bagwell Parkway.

According to police, Smalls was supposed to follow her daughter to an Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but never arrived.

Smalls' daughter was able to get in touch with her using her cell phone. Smalls told her that she had gotten turned around and was on Hiram-Suide Road. Despite their best efforts, the family weren't able to find her.

Police say that the family was able to get in contact with Smalls one more time around 10 p.m. At that time, she told her granddaughter that she was going to meet someone in Atlanta. The last thing her granddaughter heard was a man's voice in the background and Smalls asking if she could use the restroom.

Attempts to ping Smalls' cell phone have been unsuccessful due to the phone either being off or out of batteries.

The missing woman's family says she is in the onset of dementia and has been forgetting things.

Smalls is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last known to be wearing a sheer white shirt, black tank top, and white pants. She was driving a Black Infiniti G35 with the tag RZN4257.

If you have any information that could help find the missing grandmother, please call the Hiram Police Department.