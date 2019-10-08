Should the United States government compensate all African Americans who descended from slaves?

That was the topic up for debate Tuesday morning, at Therrell High School.

The high school hosted the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery Lecture Series on Civic Engagement.

The formal debate on reparations for slavery was held as a part of the event and featured teams from Morehouse College, Georgia State University, and the University of West Georgia.

This is the high school's 17th year of hosting the lecture series.