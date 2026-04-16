Jontavious Clark charged in 2025 deadly Oliver Street shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a teenager Wednesday in connection with a November 2025 shooting that left a man dead in northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta homicide suspect apprehended
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers from multiple units, including the Fugitive and Gang units, caught Jontavious Clark on Wednesday.
Officers found the 19-year-old at a home on Deckner Avenue SW.
Clark is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and poession of a gun during a felony.
Police noted that Clark has a criminal history involving four prior arrests, including theft and property damage.
He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without any trouble.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet identified the man who died in the shooting. It is also unclear what led to the gunfire or if the two men knew each other.
Police investigate a deadly shooting that happened along Oliver Street NW in Atlanta on Nov. 25, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
Investigation into Oliver Street shooting
The backstory:
The investigation began the night of Nov. 25. Officers headed to Oliver Street NW just before 9 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.
He died at the scene. Homicide investigators have been working the case since that night to identify a suspect.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided details on the arrest and the original 2025 incident report.