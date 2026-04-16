Jontavious Clark charged in 2025 deadly Oliver Street shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested 19-year-old Jontavious Clark on Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting from late 2025. Clark faces murder and assault charges for a November shooting that killed a man on Oliver Street NW. Investigators say the case remains active as they look into the circumstances surrounding the violence.



Atlanta police arrested a teenager Wednesday in connection with a November 2025 shooting that left a man dead in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta homicide suspect apprehended

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers from multiple units, including the Fugitive and Gang units, caught Jontavious Clark on Wednesday.

Officers found the 19-year-old at a home on Deckner Avenue SW.

Clark is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and poession of a gun during a felony.

Police noted that Clark has a criminal history involving four prior arrests, including theft and property damage.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail without any trouble.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified the man who died in the shooting. It is also unclear what led to the gunfire or if the two men knew each other.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting that happened along Oliver Street NW in Atlanta on Nov. 25, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Investigation into Oliver Street shooting

The backstory:

The investigation began the night of Nov. 25. Officers headed to Oliver Street NW just before 9 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He died at the scene. Homicide investigators have been working the case since that night to identify a suspect.