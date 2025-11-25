24-year-old man shot to death in northwest Atlanta

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man was shot to death on Oliver Street NW. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

A 24-year-old man is dead following a nighttime shooting in Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 360 block of Oliver Street NW around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on the possible shooter or their motive.