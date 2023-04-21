Jonesboro woman arrested 4 years after boyfriend's body found in shallow grave

article

It appears the case of a missing Jonesboro man who was found in a shallow grave in Alabama has been solved, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

A missing person report was filed on July 31, 2019, by the live-in girlfriend and son of Shawn Jackson.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jackson and his live-girlfriend, Neworker Hurt, were fighting immediately before his disappearance. Jackson was reportedly having an affair with another woman and Hurt confronted him at the woman's home. They continued fighting for multiple hours at their Jonesboro home.

According to Jackson's 17-year-old son, he was awakened the next morning by Hurt who said that Jackson left their home in the middle of the night.

On Aug. 19, 2019, the remains of an unknown male were found in a shallow grave in Jefferson County, Alabama, which were later identified as those of Jackson through fingerprints, clothing, and tattoos.

After an extensive investigation, the Clayton County Police Department determined that Hurt had shot Jackson three times in the head while he was sleeping. She then called her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, to help her dispose of the body.

On April 20, 2023, Clayton County Police Department detectives charged both Hurt and her brother with Malice Murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another person. Mr. Hurt is currently in federal prison in Huntington, West Virginia, on unrelated charges.

Sheriff Levon Allen activated his Elite Fugitive squad to track down Hurt, who was found in an apartment in Atlanta She was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in Clayton County Jail.