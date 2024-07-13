Mom, kids find snakes in their Jonesboro apartment

article

A terrified Jonesboro mom reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta after discovering not one, but two snakes inside her apartment at The Woods on Tara Boulevard. Neither of them belong to her.

Jasmine Penson said she has four children, one as young as 3-years-old, and has no idea what potential danger the reptiles could pose to her family.

"One of them is about four-feet long," Penson said. "And then the other one is like ten-feet long, and it's like, it's skinny. And that's the one we saw first and tried to catch it and put it out, but it went back inside the wall."

One photo Penson shared with FOX 5 showed one of the snakes making itself comfortable under her refrigerator.

Penson told FOX 5 she found holes in her kitchen from which she believes they may have come.

She said she reached out to her building's maintenance crew, with no response. With her apartment management off for the weekend, she said she called animal control, but they were closed. She received texts that prompted her to contact the police and the fire department, who told her to try the Department of Natural Resources. She tried reaching out to a pest control service and left a message.

"I called the rental office emergency line twice. They called back about five hours later to tell me that it's not a maintenance problem, it's a pest control problem. Call the fire department or the police. But it's like, what do I do at this point with four kids?"

Penson told FOX 5 she decided they would be spending the night in a hotel.

"I plan on taking my kids to the hotel because I don't feel comfortable sleeping here not knowing what else is still in this apartment."

A spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta. The spokesperson said that anyone who lives in one of the core counties of metro Atlanta – Forsyth, Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb, Fulton, Fayette, Clayton, Henry and Rockdale – can contact the Urban Wildlife Program for help.

Types of Georgia snakes

In the late summer months, it's pretty common for authorities to get calls about snake sightings.

Georgia has 47 species of snakes that can be found anywhere from the mountains of northern Georgia to the islands along the Atlantic coast, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Only seven of them are venomous.

Here are the types of nonvenomous snakes in Georgia:

Eastern Green Watersnake

Brown Watersnake

Plain-bellied Watersnake

Banded Watersnake

Northern Watersnake

Queen Snake

Striped Crayfish Snake

Glossy Crayfish Snake

Black Swamp Snake

Brown Snake

Florida Brown Snake

Red-bellied Snake

Eastern Ribbon Snake

Common Garter Snake

Smooth Earth Snake

Rough Earth Snake

Eastern Hognose Snake

Southern Hognose Snake

Ringneck Snake

Eastern Worm Snake

Pine Woods Snake

Mud Snake

Rainbow Snake

Black Racer

Coachwhip

Rough Green Snake

Corn Snake

Eastern Rat Snake

Gray Rat Snake

Pine Snake

Common Kingsnake

Black Kingsnake

Mole Kingsnake

Scarlet Kingsnake

Eastern Milk Snake

Scarlet Snake

Southeastern Crowned Snake

Florida Crowned Snake

Eastern Indigo Snake

Brahminy Blind Snake (non-native)

Here are the types of venomous snakes in Georgia:

Copperhead

Eastern Cottonmouth

Florida Cottonmouth

Eastern Coral Snake

Eastern Diamond-backed Rattlesnake

Pigmy Rattlesnake

Timber Rattlesnake

By the way, it's illegal to kill non-venomous snakes in the state of Georgia. Doing so could land you up to a year in jail or cost you a $1,000 fine. So if you come across a snake and aren't sure what kind it is, the best thing to do is to call for help.

A spokesperson from the DNR said the most common native species to show up in a house or garage is the rat snake, which is nonvenomous.

Learn more about Georgia's snakes here.