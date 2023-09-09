Man dies months after being shot just outside his Jonesboro business

article

Clayton County detectives are now investigating a homicide connected to a shooting in Jonesboro from months ago.

Cedrick Edwards was gunned down on Jan. 19 near his business located at 526 Flint Trail.

Edwards was rushed to the hospital where he underwent several medical procedures to help him recover. On Aug. 23, he died from his injuries, making the shooting a homicide.

The police department is looking for information and tips related to the January shooting. Detectives can be reached at 678-610-4703. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers of Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.