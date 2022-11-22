Man dies after shooting at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station on Nov. 22, 2022. (FOX 5)

Homicide detectives in Atlanta are trying to determine who shot and killed a 30-year-old man at a southeast Atlanta gas station Tuesday evening.

Officers were called out around 7 p.m. to the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road SE.

Atlanta police say officers arrived to find that 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

The motive remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the man has not been released.

In September, officers were called out to the same location for a double shooting. Surveillance video shows gunmen jumping out of a car and opening fire on several people, killing one and injuring another, police say. The suspects then drove away from the scene.

Investigators believe that deadly, which happened in broad daylight, was a targeted shooting.

Another double shooting happened in the same block of Jonesboro Road in March. In that case, two 21-year-olds were shot, killing one.

Anyone with information in all three cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).