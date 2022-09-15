1 dead, another injured in Atlanta shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say

article

Police are investigating reports of shootings across the street from each other that left at least one person dead.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Thursday to reports of shootings at 3015 Jonesboro Road and 2996 Jonesboro Road.

Police said two people where shot and one person died from their injuries.

The locations are near several gas stations and an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what led to the shooting and if police have identified suspects.