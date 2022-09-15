Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, another injured in Atlanta shooting on Jonesboro Road, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a shooting at a gas station on Jonesboro Road and Church Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police are investigating reports of shootings across the street from each other that left at least one person dead. 

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded on Thursday to reports of shootings at 3015 Jonesboro Road and 2996 Jonesboro Road.

Police said two people where shot and one person died from their injuries. 

The locations are near several gas stations and an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn what led to the shooting and if police have identified suspects.