Man killed, another wounded in SE Atlanta double shooting

A man is dead and another wounded after a Friday night double shooting on a southeast Atlanta street.

Officers went at around 8:30 p.m. to Jonesboro Road after receiving a report someone was shot there. Officers found a 21-year-old shot dead. Paramedics rushed another 21-year-old to the hospital.

Police canvased the area for a red Kia Sorento, which police saw driving down the street when shots were fired.

The Atlanta Police Department investigates a double shooting that left a man dead and another wounded on March 18, 2022, in southeast Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We have recovered some ballistic ev as well as some video surveillance," Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk said

Police believe the two victims were targeted and said it's too early in the investigation to determine why.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

