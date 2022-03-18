One dead in double shooting along Jonesboro Road in Atlanta

article

One person is dead and another person was wounded in a shooting in southeast Atlanta on Friday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find the two victims shot.

The names of the two victims have not been released, but police said they were males.

Details about the shooter was not immediately available.

