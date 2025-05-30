Jon Taffer plans to bring Taffer's Tavern to Atlanta

The Brief "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer plans to expand Taffer’s Tavern, with a new Atlanta location on the way. At the National Restaurant Association Show, Taffer explored trends like automated beverage solutions but emphasized his focus on human connection over tech. Taffer’s Tavern aims to be a modern community hub, offering a "fast-craft" cocktail program while preserving the traditional bar experience.



Alpharetta bar owner and "Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer is looking to expand his restaurant concept, Taffer’s Tavern.

What we know:

Taffer recently attended the National Restaurant Association Show, where he explored emerging tech trends shaping the industry. One major focus at the event was "automated beverage solutions," including innovations like "Fizz-Bot," a machine capable of making 450 drinks per hour with up to 28 different flavors.

Despite the technological advances, Taffer said he isn’t rushing to replace bartenders with machines. Instead, he envisions Taffer’s Tavern as a place where customers can reconnect without the interference of technology.

What they're saying:

"You know, the second public building ever built in America was a bar. There were no city halls, there were no hotel meeting rooms back then," Taffer said. "Bars were the center of the community. That's what we want Taffer’s Tavern to reconnect with — people in an environment where social media has become the connection rather than face-to-face. So, we see Taffer’s Tavern being the center of the community."

What's next:

Taffer’s Tavern is expected to open a new location in Atlanta soon. Like the others, it will feature a "fast-craft" cocktail program, emphasizing quality drinks made quickly without sacrificing the traditional bar experience.