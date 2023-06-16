FOX 5 viewer finds hiccup in Netflix password-sharing crackdown

Netflix announced that account sharing is a no-go now. A single account with a password applies to one household and one only. But a Fox 5 viewer pointed out a problem with the roll-out.

First the background. Netflix, the video streaming service, has known that passwords to a single account have been shared with friends and family living outside the home, but company management looked the other way for a very long time. But time is up.

It was announced that if that college student living away from home wants to link up to mom and dad's Netflix account, they will need their own account - sort of. The main account holder can add them for $7.99.

But Johns Creek viewer Dana Dadson wrote to FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle to say, "Please share this information with viewers."

She writes that last week they wanted to do the right thing and add in a family member for $7.99, but couldn't.

"Our family member with whom we share is locked out as of last week." They were told, "I'd have to wait until July 2nd to add the additional person."

So, they have canceled the account altogether.

Dana said in her email that the workaround as they wait a few weeks for the actual add-on program to begin is this: They would log on as usual and then click either "I'm traveling or moving. " Next, the owners of the account will get an email with a code to give to the family member.

This is the new policy rollout, but the information on the company's website isn't detailed. I am still trying to connect with someone at Netflix to see if there are any other wrinkles we should know about.