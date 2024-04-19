Johns Creek officer talks about helping elderly man who had heart attack

Last week, we reported on a Johns Creek police officer who saved an elderly man who had a heart attack behind the wheel. Today, we heard from that officer.

According to police, they received multiple calls about a car that was rolling on its own. Officer Jared Montero was the first to respond to the scene. He had to break open the car's window to reach the driver and performed CPR to restart the man's heart. Paramedics arrived shortly afterward.

Reflecting on the rescue, Officer Montero said it was difficult to find the words to describe how he was feeling.

He went on to emphasize that moments like these are the reason he does what he does as a police officer.