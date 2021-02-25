Johns Creek man had more than 20,000 child porn images, police say

article

A Johns Creek man is facing child porn charges after authorities say they found tens of thousands of images on several devices.

Joe Ayers, 63, was taken into custody Feb. 24 and charged with possession of child pornography.

Investigators with the Johns Creek Police Department say they located 21,000 images suspected of contaning child porn on devices beloning to Ayers.

Ayers was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.