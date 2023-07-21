John Lewis Forever Stamp unveiled at Morehouse College

Hundreds of people have gathered at Morehouse College for the dedication of the John Lewis Forever Stamp.

The United States Postal Service says the commemorative stamp celebrates the life and legacy of an American hero who called Atlanta home.

The celebration included laughter, love and songs and two sitting senators, actress Alfre Woodard who served as the emcee and hundreds of admirers and friends.

Many speakers recalled Rep. John Lewis was an American icon determined to seek peace and justice, no matter what the odds were.

So many dignitaries had fond memories of his heart.

"It wasn't just his words and courage but his humility that influenced me to go into public life and to vote every time," former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin shared.

The daughter of segregationist and former Alabama Gov. George Wallace talked about how forgiving Rep. Lewis had been to her.

"In 2009 my journey with John began as he held my hand and we crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. For you see, one act of kindness can make all the difference," Peggy Wallace Kennedy explained.

The United States Postal Service bestowed Lewis with the highest honor of a Forever Stamp on Friday.

It was a momentous occasion for the man affectionately known as the "Boy from Troy" whose dedication to civil, human and voting rights transformed him into an American Hero and the conscious of the United States Congress.

"One writer wrote that John Lewis was as important to the founding of a modern and multiethnic 20th and 21st century America, as Thomas Jefferson and James Madison and Samuel Adams were to the creation of the Republic in the 18th century," Governor Ronald Stroman of the USPS board of governors declared.

Congressman Lewis inspired millions of people during his lifetime. As one speaker said Friday, he walked with kings but never lost the common touch.

The John Lewis Forever Stamps in available now in your local post office.