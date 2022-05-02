Jackson County man reported missing after leaving mother's home

article

Deputies are searching for a missing Jackson County man who disappeared while going to his sister's house Saturday.

Officials say John Henry Myers was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday leaving his mother's home in Hoschton. He was supposed to be going to his sister's residence on Winder Highway, but never arrived.

The missing man is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black NASCAR shirt.

Investigators believe he was driving a 2018 gray or silver Honda Civic with the license plate TAF0950 that had an Atlanta Braves plate cover.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call 911 or either the Jackson County Sheriff's Office or the Hoschton Police Department.