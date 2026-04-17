Former Lanier Christian coach Joel Lulinski faces new charge

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The Brief A former Hall County private school coach faces an additional felony charge after investigators searched his phone. Authorities found an abusive image of a child on the device, separate from the dozens of previous recording charges. The suspect is currently accused of secretly filming girls under 17 years old during the school day.



The former Lanier Christian Academy football coach and teacher arrested this week for filming underage students faces new charges.

What's next:

Joel Ernest Lulinski, 52, of Cleveland, faces an additional felony count of sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the new charge stems from a search of Lulinski’s phone and is unrelated to his initial arrest on Thursday.

Investigators say they discovered an image of child sexual abuse material depicting a child engaging in sexually explicit activities. This charge is in addition to 27 counts of using a device to film underneath or through an individual's clothing.

The backstory:

Lulinski was arrested Thursday on accusations he used his cell phone to secretly record girls aged 16 and younger during the school day. The conduct was first reported earlier this month.

What's next:

Because of the additional charge, Lulinski is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.