Jimy Williams, who once coached third base for Braves, has died

Major League Baseball manager Jimy Williams has died at the age of 80.

The Boston Red Sox, which he managed from 1997 to 2001, said he died at his home in Florida, according to ESPN.

Williams won 910 games as a major league manager and was the 1999 American League Manager of the Year.

He also managed the Toronto Blue Jays from 1986 to 1989 and the Houston Astros from 2002 to 2004.

He was the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves from 1991 to 1996 and received a World Series ring after their win in 1995.



In 2006, he was named the bench coach for the Philadelphia Phillies and stayed with them through the 2008 World Series championship season. He decided not to return in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.