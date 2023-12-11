Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter honored with CNN's 1st Heroes Legacy Award

Former President Jimmy Carter and the late first lady Rosalynn Carter received an unprecedented honor from CNN at their annual "CNN Heroes" special.

On Sunday, the very first CNN Heroes Legacy Award was given out to the Georgia couple by actor Martin Sheen.

The award highlights a lifetime commitment to service and an unwavering dedication to making a difference - something both Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter spent their life doing.

The news organization pointed to the Carters' push for democracy and freedom and fight against infectious disease through the Carter Center, their work with Habitat for Humanity, and their work to remove the stigma of mental illness.

The Carters' granddaughter, Dr. Sarah Carter accepted the award on their behalf.

"Whether in Plains, Georgia, or in the tiniest village at the end of the road in Ghana, they trusted people to make the best decisions for themselves and to work hard for their own benefit," Carter said.

She said that both Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, "had the ability to envision the world as it should be with astonishing moral clarity."

Rosalynn Carter and Jimmy Carter share a moment aboard his campaign plane. (Getty Images)

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter passed away in November at the age of 96.

Former President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at 99 years old.

They had been married for 77 years.