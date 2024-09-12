Jimmy Carter celebration at Fox Theatre: New details, tickets available

article

More details have been released about the star-studded musical tribute to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter ahead of his historic 100th birthday at the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Sept. 17.

Titled "Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song," the event will feature performances from a variety of acclaimed musicians, including Angélique Kidjo, BeBe Winans, Carlene Carter, Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Duane Betts, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, Maren Morris, The B-52s, The War And Treaty, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

Rickey Minor, an Emmy Award-winning musical director, will lead the music for the night. The event will also include appearances by celebrity presenters such as former Atlanta Braves star Dale Murphy, hip-hop artist Killer Mike, and Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger.

Mary Wharton, director of the documentary "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President," will present a short film examining Carter’s personal connections to popular musicians. The film will also focus on the role music played in breaking down social and political barriers during Carter’s presidency. Video tributes from special guests will be shared throughout the evening.

Tickets for the celebration are available at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100 for $100, excluding taxes and fees, in honor of Carter’s centennial birthday.

Delta Air Lines is the presenting sponsor for this event, which will benefit the Center’s peace and health work around the world.

A further celebration of President Carter’s birthday is the crowd-building of a new digital mosaic from images, videos, and messages sent in by the public. Add yours at CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100