Jim Ellis, founder of Atlanta automotive dynasty, dies at 90

James "Jim" Wesley Ellis Jr., who would build from a single car dealership a 20-dealership family dynasty in Atlanta, has died. He was 90.

Ellis, an Atlanta native born on January 5, 1932, was no stranger to hard work having grownup on the Atlanta Prison Farm, where his father was foreman and his grandfather was superintendent, according to the automotive group's website.

He found an entrepreneurial spirit at an early age, taking on milk, paper, and laundry routes, working construction, and eventually running a concession business at Grant Park. After high school, he would take jobs as a prison guard and foreman; sold insurance, IBM Machines, and tried his hand at real estate, according to the Jim Ellis Group.

Those jobs would help pay for his education at West Georgia College and Georgia State University, where he would graduate in 1957 with a BBA in general management. Ellis would then join the Army for two years.

He would return to civilian life, landing a job at General Motors in 1960, where he would work his way up through the company, according to online biography. In 1965, he would turn down what was a "golden ticket" to Detroit, the "Automotive Capital of the World", opting instead to focus on his first love, his family.

Ellis’ desire to give stability to his family in Georgia led him to a position at Chris Motors Volkswagen in Decatur. In five short years, he and his wife, Billie, would pool their assets, savings, and retirement funds for the biggest gamble of their lives, according to automotive group's website. Despite the extreme risk, Ellis leaned on his ethics.

In 1971, Jim Ellis Volkswagen opened its doors. The operation would be truly a family affair. His wife was at his side the entire time, and in time, their children would learn every aspect of the business, climbing their respective ways to key positions in the automotive group.

Over the next 50 years, the brand would grow into more than 20 dealerships consisting of 17 brands and a collision center. Ellis’ son, Jimmy would eventually take over the day-to-day operations in 2015. His daughters, Karen Ellis-Black and Kristi Ellis-Cohron, both would serve as corporate officers.

The third generation would eventually enter into the family business with Karen's daughter, Brooke Ellis-Gatlin, serving as vice president of human resources. Brooke's daughter, Ivie Gatlin, would go on to work at Audi Atlanta while attending school for business management.

Jimmy's daughter, Stacey Ellis-Hodges, would become vice president of group support operations and corporate directors. Jimmy's son Wesley Ellis, would serve as vice president of Jim Ellis Ford Sandy Springs, Jim Ellis Hyundai, Jim Ellis Genesis, Jim Ellis Volkswagen Atlanta and Jim Ellis Toyota of McDonough.

Jim's niece, Mickey Patterson, and her sons Andrew and Chris Roper, would also join the company.

Ellis’ faith completed the triumvirate of core values, in addition to hard work and family. He was a faithful member of Johns Creek Baptist Church for over 15 years and was active in Sunday school.

It was also in this vein that Ellis began giving back to the community, something he instilled into each member of his family and his employees. He would establish the Jim and Billie Ellis Foundation, which would eventually give away more than $50 million to various community organizations.

Last month, his son Jimmy Ellis was laid to rest. Ellis is also preceded in death by his other son, William Gregory Ellis, and his sisters, Ann Hayes and Betty Turner.

Jim and Billie Ellis (Jim Ellis Automotive Group)

He is survived by the love of his life, 69-year-old Billie Sammons Ellis, his daughters, Karen Ellis Black and Kristi Ellis Cohron, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All Jim Ellis Automotive locations will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14 to honor the passing of its founder.

The Ellis family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Atlanta Mission, Norcross Cooperative Ministries, or Eagle Ranch.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory.