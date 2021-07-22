Jim Beck case: Jury convicts suspended Georgia insurance commissioner

A jury has convicted suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck of fraud in a scheme against an insurer he managed.

Jurors on Thursday returned a guilty verdict on all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against Beck at the end of the two-week federal trial. It only took them an hour and 20 minutes to determine his guilt.

Beck was accused of being the mastermind in a scheme to steal more than $2.5 million from state-created insurance company Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck managed the state-chartered private insurer before he took office as the state’s top insurance regulator in 2019. was charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud months after taking office.

Beck had taken the stand in his defense. He testified that subcontractors he controlled provided valuable data that helped GUA increase its profits. However, prosecutors argued the companies did little real work.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 8. The judge ordered Beck must be confined in his home in Carrollton, west of Atlanta, while awaiting sentencing, save for court appearances and medical care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report