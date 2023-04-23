Jet bridge drops unexpectedly at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

A jet bridge on Concourse F malfunctioned just before 7 p.m. Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to airport officials.

The bridge was occupied by several employees when it dropped approximately 15 feet.

The airports say the employees were "observed by EMS personnel" and there was no impact to operations.

The airport did not say how many employees were involved or what caused the malfunction or what airline was using the gate at the time.

A jet bridge is the movable connector which allows employees and passengers to board and disembark an aircraft.