Son, mother arrested in connection to murder of Douglasville teen at Jessie Davis Park

A mother and son have been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-year-old near a popular Douglasville park on Tuesday evening.

Joshua Blakely and Lakeisha Blakely were arrested Tuesday night. Joshua, 17, was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence and making false statements. His 41-year-old mother was charged with tampering with evidence, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction of officers.

Investigators were out Tuesday evening combing over the scene at the now-closed section of Old Dallas Road just beyond the football field at Jessie Davis Park near Dallas Highway and Malone Street.

"The Douglasville Police Department was called out to this location and found the deceased victim. We started our investigation, and these people were arrested," said Dr. Gary Sparks, Douglasville Chief of Police.

Joshua Blakely and Lakeisha Blakely (left to right)

The name of the teen killed has not been released. A motive behind the murder remains under investigation, but investigators did say the two had "some type of relationship."

Both suspects were booked into the Douglas County Jail.