Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance

article

Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen.

In August 2017, the Georgia woman was housesitting for her parents at their home in Atlanta's Druid Hills neighborhood. She was taking care of their elderly cat.

Jenna's brother stopped the home on Aug. 19, 2017 to give the cat medication. There he found the television was still on but Jenna and her car were missing.

Three weeks later, the missing woman's blue 2010 Mazda 6 was found abandoned on Defoors Place in Atlanta.

Officials say Jenna's phone was last traced to Fairburn, Georgia. Her last known contact was a phone call with a friend living in South Carolina.

"It's almost unbelievable that the police have gotten almost no tips by now," Jenna's father Leon Van Gelderen told FOX 5 two years after she disappeared.

Jennas is described as being 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of 140 pounds. She has long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.