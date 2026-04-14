JD Vance talks Iran 'grand bargain' and housing at Georgia event

article

The Brief Vice President JD Vance joined Turning Point USA in Athens to discuss the administration's economic and foreign policy goals. Vance highlighted a 90% decrease in H-1B visas and new efforts to lower housing costs by banning institutional investors. The event served as a tribute to the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September 2025.



Vice President JD Vance addressed a packed crowd at the Akins Ford Arena, not far from the University of Georgia campus.

The event, marked by both intense local support and vocal protests outside, served as a somber yet defiant tribute to TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025.

While the event was originally slated to feature Erika Kirk, widow of the late activist and current CEO of TPUSA, she was forced to skip the Athens stop due to what Vance described as "very serious threats."

Defending Erika Kirk

Stepping onto the stage in place of Erika, TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet opened the floor to the Vice President, who immediately addressed the widow’s absence. Vance expressed his love and support for Erika, condemning the "disgraceful" attacks and lies she has faced while grieving.

"If your instinct is to go after a young mother because she's grieving in a way that you find wrong, well, why don't you stay in your lane and mind your own business?" Vance told the crowd, directly rebuking critics who have questioned her public demeanor following her husband's death.

Faith and "Communion"

The Vice President delved deeply into his personal journey of faith, announcing his upcoming book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, set for release in June. He described his evolution from an "angry atheist" in his early 20s to a devout Catholic, a path he says was solidified by the realization that "secular liberalism" left him feeling empty.

"Maybe the fact that [the Christian faith] is right about morality and about virtue... means it's also right about the fact that Jesus Christ was the Son of God," Vance reflected.

A "grand bargain" with Iran

Addressing the "war in Iran," Vance discussed his recent diplomatic travels to Europe, Pakistan, and the Middle East. He detailed the administration’s strategy of a "Trumpian grand bargain," offering Iran economic prosperity and integration into the world economy in exchange for a total commitment to ending their nuclear program and state-sponsored terrorism.

"If you're willing to act like a normal country, we are willing to treat you economically like a normal country," Vance stated, noting that the current six-day-old ceasefire is holding.

The "fraud czar" and economic reform

Vance, acting as the administration's "fraud czar," highlighted aggressive efforts to combat government waste, particularly within Medicare and Medicaid. He cited examples of "Somali fraudsters" in Minneapolis and medical device companies in Florida receiving millions without shipping products.

"No amount of fraud is too big or too small. If you're defrauding the taxpayer, you ought to go to prison," he declared to thunderous applause.

Immigration and the housing crisis

On the domestic front, the Vice President linked the housing crisis directly to illegal immigration, claiming that home prices doubled under the previous administration. He touted the current administration’s progress, including a 90% reduction in new H-1b visas and a 95% drop in fraudulent asylum claims.

Vance also emphasized a new ban on institutional investors buying up American homes, asserting that "the American dream should not be sold to the highest foreign bidder."

Uniting a divided movement

The event concluded with questions from UGA students, ranging from the influence of Christian leaders like James Dobson to the future of the conservative movement. When asked who would replace Charlie Kirk as the "glue" of the movement, Vance urged the audience to look beyond a single leader.

"The real problem is the person who killed our friend," Vance said. "We need to unite with each other and actually fight together to defeat the real enemy that's out there."

Earlier in the evening, Laine Schoneberger, CIO of Yrefy, and Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones also spoke, with Jones celebrating new legislation that protects the rights of students to start TPUSA clubs in Georgia schools.