Protesters rally in Athens during JD Vance visit to UGA area

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Demonstrators gather outside the Akins Ford Arena in Athens as Vice President JD Vance speaks at a Turning Point USA event on April 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Akins Ford Arena in Athens Tuesday to rally against the administration's domestic policies and the war in Iran. Vice President JD Vance addressed the crowd inside for a Turning Point USA event, noting a high-profile speaker canceled due to safety concerns. The demonstration highlighted growing local tension over immigration policies, administration overreach, and rising costs of gas and inflation.



Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Athens on Tuesday was met with a large-scale demonstration as protesters rallied outside the arena against the administration's latest foreign and domestic moves.

Protesters rally in Athens against Vance visit

Local perspective:

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Akins Ford Arena, located near the University of Georgia, to protest the vice president's appearance.

The crowd rallied against the Trump administration's immigration policies and the ongoing war in Iran.

Inside the theater, Vance told the audience that Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, was a "no show" because she feared for her safety.

Vance was in town as part of a national college tour for the conservative organization.

Athens residents voice concerns over policies

What they're saying:

The demonstration drew a mix of local residents and students who expressed deep frustration with the current political climate.

"They’re supporting the authoritarian way of Trump and Vance," said protester Jean Spencer. "The wealthy should have all the control."

Even some supporters expressed a level of hesitation regarding the current state of the economy. "I am a Trump supporter, but I don't think they're handling it that well," said Bryson Tanner, referring to rising inflation and gas prices.

However, others remained firm in their stance. "I support whatever is best for our country and to keep our citizens safe," said supporter Morgan Hamm. "I really love our vice president's Christian values."

Violence and shifting geopolitical landscape

Big picture view:

The event carried a somber undertone following the death of Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed last September while speaking at a Turning Point event in Utah.

The vice president’s visit also comes at a challenging time for the White House.

Vance recently campaigned for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a key MAGA ally who lost his re-election bid.

Additionally, Vance led negotiations with Iran that failed to reach a peace agreement.