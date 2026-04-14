Erika Kirk misses Georgia Turning Point USA event over safety concerns

The Brief Erika Kirk, widow of activist Charlie Kirk, skipped a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia Tuesday following reported threats. Vice President JD Vance told the Athens crowd he considered canceling the event out of concern for Kirk’s safety and well-being. Supporters and peaceful protesters gathered outside the University of Georgia campus.



A high-profile Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia went on without its expected headliner Tuesday after security concerns surfaced.

What we know:

Vice President JD Vance revealed that Erika Kirk, the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, opted out of the Athens event due to safety concerns. Vance admitted he briefly worried the entire appearance would be scrapped.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a Turning Point USA event at Akins Ford Arena at the Classic Center on April 14, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. Vice President Vance has continued to support TPUSA and its mission following the 2025 murder of the Expand

"Well, first of all, I love Erika. And I know that she did get some threats. And, you know, about two hours ago, Andrew, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come, and she was very worried about it," Vance told the crowd.

Vance said he consulted with the Secret Service before deciding to move forward. "I said, you know what? Let's let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family," he said.

The vice president also took aim at critics of the widow. "The people telling you that Erica wasn't grieving her husband are full of s---, and we need to be honest," Vance said. "But if your instinct is to go after a young mother because she's grieving in a way that you find wrong, well, why don't you stay in your lane and mind your own business?"

What we know:

The event drew a large crowd of supporters, but they were met by a significant group of peaceful protesters.

Demonstrators were heard chanting, "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here," according to FOX 5 reporter Christopher King.

Attendees expressed a range of motivations for being there. One woman said she supports Vance's Christian values and wanted to hear his perspective on faith and the war in Iran.

However, others were more critical of the administration's platform.

"Trump advanced that the wealthy should have all the control and that the people should just go along with that, whether it benefits them or not," another woman said. "And lately we've seen that it does not benefit ordinary people at all."

Dig deeper:

The campus visit comes during a period of high international tension.

The event follows a series of failed talks led by Vance aimed at reaching an agreement regarding the war in Iran.

During the event, Vance addressed the ongoing tensions with Iran and why a ceasefire agreement has not yet been reached. He told the crowd that President Trump is avoiding a "small deal" in favor of a more comprehensive solution.

"...the reason why the deal is not yet done is because the president, he really wants a deal where Iran doesn't have a nuclear weapon," Vance explained. "Iran is not state sponsoring terrorism, but also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper, and join the world economy. And that's the trade that he's offering."

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