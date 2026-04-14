Turning Point USA, VP JD Vance coming to Athens today

The Brief Turning Point USA tour makes stop in Athens today. Vice President JD Vance expected to appear at campus event. Student group plans protest outside venue during visit.



The Turning Point USA is making a stop at the University of Georgia as part of a multi-campus tour across the country, with high-profile guests expected to attend.

What we know:

Organizers say Vice President JD Vance will be among those appearing at the Athens event, which is one of several stops on a tour that also includes George Washington University, Baylor University, Ohio State University and the University of Idaho. The tour is tied to the organization’s broader mission and outreach efforts on college campuses.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., is being held at the Akins Ford Arena on Hickory Street.

Vance will be joined by Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirck and CEO of Turning Point USA.

The event is also expected to draw protests. The UGA Young Democrats say they plan to hold a demonstration outside the venue, citing concerns with policies they attribute to the Trump administration.