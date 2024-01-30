Brutal stabbing death: Georgia man arrested in death of 75-year-old mother at Jasper home

article

A Georgia man has been arrested for stabbing his 75-year-old mother to death on Monday inside her Jasper home.

Pickens County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a home located at 131 Outback Road in Jasper after getting a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Deputies say they found Linda Foster on the dining room floor with multiple stab wounds. She died from her injuries.

Barry Douglas Williamson, 55, was arrested in connection with the deadly attack. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center where he remains without bond.

Detectives say the case remains open and under investigation.