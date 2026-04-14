Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan to rock Sanford Stadium in April

The Brief Sanford Stadium will host a massive country music concert featuring superstars Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan on April 25. The 'Live Between the Hedges' event marks the first major concert at the stadium since 2013 following years of construction. Limited tickets remain after fans purchased more than 75% of the available inventory within the first three days of sales.



Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are set to "resurrect" the tradition of live music at Sanford Stadium this April, bringing an estimated multi-million dollar economic boost to the Athens community.

Mega stars return to the hedges

What we know:

The concert, scheduled for April 25, features Georgia natives Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, both of whom performed at the stadium's inaugural concert in 2013.

University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks and Deputy Athletic Director Tanner Stines noted that the event has been years in the making but was previously delayed by staff turnover, the COVID-19 pandemic, and extensive stadium construction.

The stage will be located in the west end zone, creating a "horseshoe" setup that utilizes the 100, 200, and 300 levels of the stadium to create a "big amplifier effect."

Approximately 7,000 fans will be permitted on the field in a mix of pit and fixed seating.

What we don't know:

While officials mentioned the possibility of unique collaborations between the artists, the specific setlist remains a surprise.

It is also unclear which specific artists might be considered for future concerts, though officials indicated they are now hearing from other musicians who want to play the "iconic" venue.

Economic impact and 'Dawg fan' hospitality

By the numbers:

75% : The percentage of tickets sold within the first three days of the initial kickoff.

60,000 : The approximate number of people expected to fill the stadium for the event.

$2,000,000+ : The estimated economic impact in millions from overnight hotel stays and local spending.

7,000: The number of fans who will be seated or standing directly on the stadium field.

What they're saying:

Tanner Stines emphasized that the artists are more than just performers; they are genuine fans of the university. "They're on the sidelines half the games anyway, so why not bring them back and let them be the ones that help resurrect the original idea," Stines said.

Regarding special requests, Stines noted that the stars are mostly interested in their connection to the team: "Their ask are like, we want to take all the kids, and we want to go see football operations. Can I get some custom jerseys? They're big on some swag for themselves because they're Dawg fans."

Athletic Director Josh Brooks joked about keeping the requests simple, saying, "We'll just tell them all they can have is red and black M&Ms... all we do is red black."

Looking toward the future

The backstory:

Sanford Stadium last hosted a major concert event in 2013.

The return of live music was a priority for the athletic department to serve as an end-of-year celebration for the Athens community and the campus.

Officials noted that unlike the high-stakes atmosphere of a Saturday football game, a concert allows the stadium to be used as an asset where "everyone leaves on a happy note."

What's next:

With only a few thousand tickets left, the university is focused on the logistics of operating the campus for a non-football event. Success with this show could lead to more frequent events at the stadium. "I think it’s an iconic enough space that everybody wants it on their checklist that they got to play Sanford Stadium," Stines said. "After this, who knows? Sky’s the limit."