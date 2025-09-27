Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean to headline UGA’s 2026 Live Between the Hedges

The Brief Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean will headline UGA’s Live Between the Hedges concert on April 25, 2026. The concert marks Sanford Stadium’s return as a major music venue after more than a decade. UGA hopes to make the event an annual tradition blending campus culture with Athens’ music scene.



Country music superstars Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean announced on SEC Nation on Saturday morning their plans to return to the University of Georgia's Live Between the Hedges concert next spring.

The pair will be joined by fellow country music artists Zach Top and Lauren Alaina in what the university hopes will become an annual tradition.

Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and more return to Athens

What we know:

Country superstar Luke Bryan has become one of the genre’s most recognizable voices, blending arena-ready hits with down-to-earth Southern charm.

Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Born in Leesburg, Georgia, Bryan moved to Nashville in the early 2000s and quickly built a reputation as a songwriter before breaking out as a performer. Since then, he has released multiple chart-topping albums and more than two dozen No. 1 singles, earning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year honors.

Known for his high-energy concerts and television role as a judge on American Idol, Bryan has become one of country music’s most bankable names, with a fan base that stretches far beyond the South.

Jason Aldean performs onstage at the 8th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 23, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Expand

Jason Aldean has carved out a place as one of modern country music’s most consistent hitmakers, known for his mix of country storytelling and rock-driven sound.

Raised in Macon, Georgia, Aldean moved to Nashville and found breakthrough success with his self-titled debut album in 2005. Since then, he has recorded dozens of No. 1 singles, sold millions of albums, and become a regular headliner in stadiums and arenas nationwide.

Aldean’s career has included collaborations with other top artists and recognition at the ACM Awards, where he has been named Entertainer of the Year multiple times. His steady chart presence and signature style have made him a staple of contemporary country radio.

Lauren Alaina performs at The Grand Ole Opry on February 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country singer Lauren Alaina, who first won national attention as the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol, has become one of the genre’s most recognizable voices. The Georgian was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2022, marking a milestone in her career.

Alaina has released a string of hits, collaborated with top artists, and built a steady presence on country radio. Known for her mix of powerhouse vocals and relatable lyrics, she has also grown a strong fan base across the country. The Georgia native's success has cemented her as one of country music’s established performers.

Zach Top visits The Highway SiriusXM Studios Nashville on August 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, rising country artist Zach Top is drawing national attention for his neo-traditional sound that recalls the roots of 1990s country while speaking to a new generation of fans.

The Washington state native first performed in a bluegrass family band before moving to Nashville, where he has been hailed as a standout among young country acts. His breakout single, I Never Lie, went viral on social media, earning praise from critics and comparisons to classic country greats.

Top has quickly gained a reputation as one of the genre’s brightest up-and-coming voices, appealing to fans who favor a traditional style in today’s evolving country landscape.

UGA has partnered with Dugas-Jackson Consulting and Does Entertainment to put on the concert on Dooley Field, surrounded by the famous hedges.

Live Between the Hedges

What they're saying:

The University of Georgia has long wanted to mix the Classic City's biggest draws: UGA football and the Athens music scene. UGA had wanted to create a pre-graduation capstone event each year, which celebrated being a Bulldog, the city, and music, stemming from the success of a similar concert in 2013. Officials had hoped to make it an annual event, but between stadium renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to put a pause on that plan.

"The goal is to bring it back and have an annual concert in Sanford Stadium," said Tanner Stines, associate athletic director at UGA. "We want our fans to think of this like other festivals that happen annually, like Bonnaroo, Burning Man, things that happen in the Southeast, other hangout festivals."

In a statement released in April, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks explained, "Our partnership with Does Entertainment allows us to attract top talent to Athens for a one-of-a-kind show. While nothing compares to a football Saturday at Sanford Stadium, a big-name concert inside one of the most iconic venues in sports creates a tradition that Bulldog Nation and the surrounding area will enjoy."

General atmosphere as Jason Aldean performs at Sanford Stadium on April 13, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images) Expand

Does Entertainment CEO Jared Stone said the company is eager to help reestablish Sanford Stadium as a music venue. "We're honored to team up with the University of Georgia and look forward to providing unforgettable concert experiences for UGA and its fans," Stone said. "We are excited to contribute to the school's rich tradition of excellence."

Depending on the success of this concert, this could turn into a bigger festival. Stines added that he hopes the event will have people clamoring each year to find who is playing and being eager to get their tickets.

"We encourage everyone to go to the website for tickets and event information and hope they have a great time Between the Hedges this coming spring," he said.

Dooley Field's previous concerts

Local perspective:

Football has defined Sanford Stadium since 1929, but the University of Georgia has occasionally turned the venue into a concert stage.

The first major show came in 2013 when country star Jason Aldean headlined a sold-out event that also featured Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Jake Owen. The performance, held before more than 60,000 fans, required protective coverings to shield the natural grass playing surface.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ ATHENS, GA - APRIL 13: Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan perform at Sanford Stadium on April 13, 2013 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

The university had previously rejected proposals from acts including R.E.M. and Bruce Springsteen, citing concerns over turf damage and logistics. Aldean’s show marked a shift, though concerts at the stadium remained rare up to that point. That's something UGA hopes will change with this concert.

Ludacris performed during Georgia’s 2016 spring game, and plans are in place to bring large-scale live music back in 2026 under the banner "Live Between the Hedges."

Sanford’s main identity remains college football, but when the gates open for music, the venue adds another chapter to its storied tradition.

Sanford Stadium upgrades

By the numbers:

UGA completed a major renovation of the stadium a year ago this month, adding modern amenities while preserving the home field’s historic feel.

The $68.5 million project was dedicated in September 2024 and marked the largest upgrade to the 95-year-old structure since 2018. Work focused on the south sideline concourse, a new press box, premium clubs and expanded restroom facilities.

Among the additions were the 1929 Club, named for the year Sanford opened, and the Dooley Field Press Box, honoring longtime athletics officials. Family restrooms and a sensory room were added on the 100-level concourse, while the 300-level gained new restrooms and portable concessions.

An overview of the stadium and playing field before the Saturday evening college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 16, 2024 on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin Expand

The changes also included an expanded Gate 9 entry and a widened concourse between Gates 6 and 9. The project added 287 seats, bringing capacity to 93,033, the largest in Georgia. That number will be cut by about 25,000 seats for a concert.

UGA has since approved additional work beneath the stadium, including repairs to Tanyard Creek’s culvert system and a new sewer line. Future upgrades, including expanded football operations facilities, are under discussion.

What's next:

Tickets for students go on sale on Monday. The general public will get a crack at them on Friday, Oct. 3.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2026.

What you can do:

