January gun sales soar in Georgia

Gun sales are peaking again.

At Smyrna's Adventure Outdoors, customers jammed the store last spring after COVID-19 became widespread. They also came in right after the rioting in Atlanta, and business is brisk right now following the ugly images of political rioting in Washington.

Manager Todd Whiddon said nationwide there were more than four million applications for gun permits -- the highest in January ever.

"Bad news drives gun sales," said Whiddon. "That's the sad truth, I guess."

The merchant has a supply of weapons, all types. Ammunition is another matter.

The scarcity has pumped prices about 40 percent higher. It cannot be produced fast enough for all the requests.

As soon as the boxes are put on shelves, customers snap them up.

There is one inside track to securing a box of ammo. Make a weapons purchase and the salesman will pull some from the back for that particular sale.

"Especially with our new owners, we want them to have some ammunition so they can get started," Whiddon said.

