Guns, survival gears in high demand amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus cases aren't the only thing that's on the rise in Georgia. The recent outbreak has caused a huge spike in sales of N-95 masks, meals-ready-to-eat, and even guns.

Employees at outdoor adventures in Smyrna have worked nonstop as customers continue to file into the store. The owners told FOX 5 News, its been like this for weeks with nonstop traffic ever since rumors of the coronavirus first broke. Owner, Jay Wallace said while sales in just about everything in the store have increased recently, it’s definitely picked up in the last few days,

Down the road at TruPrep Emergency Preparedness, the preparedness store, they said they’ve seen a similar scene. Shelves normally packed with MREs and freeze-dried food are now bare.