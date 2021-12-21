Sixth person dies of injuries from DeKalb County fire

The DeKalb County Fire Department confirmed a sixth person died from injuries sustained in a Dec. 14 fire in Decatur.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's said 61-year-old Diane Lay died.

Officials initially reported five people, including two young girls, died in the early-morning blaze.

A few of the 10 family members who were inside the home at the time managed to escape.

Family members identified the victims as 3-year-old Angel and 6-year-old Aliyah Regular as well as their mother, 30-year-old Terryona Regular. Two of the little girl's great uncles, 51-year-old Timothy Regular and 49-year-old Pedro Conte, also died in the blaze.

The deadly fire broke out just after midnight on Dec. 14 in the home on Janet Lane off of Glenwood Road.

