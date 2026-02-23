Weaver D’s, DePalma’s closing downtown Athens restaurants

article

The Brief Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods will close Feb. 28 after nearly four decades, with the property purchased by the owner of Baddie’s Burger House. DePalma’s Italian Cafe will shut down its downtown Athens location Feb. 27 after 38 years, as owner Dave Cappi says he is entering a new season and slowing down. Both iconic East Broad Street locations will transition to new concepts, marking a major shift in Athens’ longtime independent restaurant scene.



Two longtime staples of the Athens dining scene are preparing for major transitions.

Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods, the soul food institution on East Broad Street known for its "Automatic for the People" slogan that helped inspire the title of R.E.M.’s landmark album, will close at the end of February. Owner Dexter Weaver said that Feb. 28 will mark the restaurant’s final day of service as he steps away after roughly four decades in business, according to OnlineAthens.com.

What they're saying:

The property has already been sold. Joe Nedza, owner of Baddie’s Burger House, announced that he has purchased the site. In a social media post, he wrote that the location "was either going to get torn down for a parking lot/student housing, or we were gonna buy it and put a restaurant in to keep the soul of the place alive." Nedza’s growing burger brand currently operates three locations, including two in Athens, with another opening soon in Gainesville.

Across town, another downtown favorite is also closing its doors. DePalma's Italian Cafe will shut down its East Broad Street location on Feb. 27 after 38 years in operation. Owner Dave Cappi shared the news in a message to customers, reflecting on the decades he spent building the restaurant into a gathering place for residents and University of Georgia students alike.

"Running my restaurant in Downtown Athens for these last 38 years can only be described as one of the more profound experiences of my life behind marriage, children and building a family," Cappi wrote.

He said the restaurant changed his perspective over time, teaching him that "the people, the conversations, and the connections in life were the real gift to us all." Cappi described the decision as entering a new "season," saying he plans to slow down and spend more time with family, including two grandsons on the way.

The downtown DePalma’s space will not remain vacant. Cappi said local business owners Daniel and Brandon plan to open a new concept called Pompeii in March and have offered to retain the current staff.

While the East Broad Street location is closing, Cappi said he will continue operating DePalma’s restaurants on the Eastside and Timothy Road.

With the departure of a soul food landmark tied to Athens’ music history and the end of a nearly four-decade Italian café run, the changes mark a turning point for downtown Athens.