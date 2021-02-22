Janet Jackson surprises gymnast who did viral floor routine tribute

A UCLA gymnast who went viral for her floor routine got a Facetime from her idol.

Margzetta Frazier debuted her floor routine in January, which was inspired by Janet Jackson and her music videos.

After seeing it, the recording legend called Frazier on Facetime and posted the conversation to Instagram.

Jackson told the gymnast she was so proud she started to cry and that she wouldn't mind learning a few moves on the mat.

The routine ended up earning Frazier a 9.92 from the judges.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.