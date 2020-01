It's time to bring out the baking tins... because Thursday, Jan. 23, is National Pie Day.

The first pies were believed to have been made by the Romans and England is believed to have introduced the first fruit pies.

Whether you prefer savory or sweet - National Pie Die is for everyone.

Don't get National Pie Day confused with "Pi Day," which is celebrated on March 14. On that day, many people celebrate the number pi, 3.14, by eating pies.