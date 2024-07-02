Jamie Foxx says it started with a headache in video clip

article

Actor Jamie Foxx revealed more about what led up to his hospitalization in an Atlanta hospital last year, according to TMZ.

A video has surfaced showing Foxx telling a group of people inside of a restaurant in Phoenix that he had a bad headache, asked his boy for an Advil, and was "gone for 20 days."

Foxx also said that his sister and daughter took him to get a cortisone shot and a doctor told him something was going on with his brain.

At that point, the video ends.

Foxx was rushed to a hospital in Atlanta in April 2023.

For weeks, his health status was unknown and rumors circulated that he was in a coma or brain dead.

He disclosed in December that he nearly lost his life, but still did not reveal details.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said after he received the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association.

He was back in Atlanta in January for filming.

The movie star appears to have made a complete recovery.