Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Oconee County
7
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:08 AM EST until FRI 9:00 PM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:03 AM EST until SAT 10:36 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Paulding County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Jamie Foxx back filming in Atlanta months after 'medical complication'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Actor Jamie Foxx looks on during the pro-am prior to the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Actor Jamie Foxx is back at work in Atlanta months after he suffered a mysterious medical condition that left the actor on a difficult road to recovery.

Foxx was photographed with Cameron Diaz working on a stunt on their upcoming Netflix movie "Back in Action."

A source told People Magazine that Foxx is back on the set and will be working on the film through February.

"For Jamie, the show must go on, and he has always been eager to see this project completed," the source said.

The film, which began production in December 2022, started filming in London and then moved to Atlanta.

In April, Foxx's daughter Corrinne released a statement on Instagram saying that her father had suffered a "medical complication." 

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne Foxx wrote in the now-deleted post on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

MORE: Actor Jamie Foxx opens up about medical issue in emotional video on social media

Information about Foxx's condition has been limited. In December, Foxx made his first public speech since his hospitalization, admitting he was immobilized for a time. 

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said after he received the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association.

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he admitted. "'Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

The actor joked that he "saw the tunnel."

Another source told People that Foxx now "looks and feels fantastic."

Netflix has not released any release date for "Back in Action."