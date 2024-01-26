Jamie Foxx back filming in Atlanta months after 'medical complication'

article

Actor Jamie Foxx is back at work in Atlanta months after he suffered a mysterious medical condition that left the actor on a difficult road to recovery.

Foxx was photographed with Cameron Diaz working on a stunt on their upcoming Netflix movie "Back in Action."

A source told People Magazine that Foxx is back on the set and will be working on the film through February.

"For Jamie, the show must go on, and he has always been eager to see this project completed," the source said.

The film, which began production in December 2022, started filming in London and then moved to Atlanta.

In April, Foxx's daughter Corrinne released a statement on Instagram saying that her father had suffered a "medical complication."

'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne Foxx wrote in the now-deleted post on April 12. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

MORE: Actor Jamie Foxx opens up about medical issue in emotional video on social media

Information about Foxx's condition has been limited. In December, Foxx made his first public speech since his hospitalization, admitting he was immobilized for a time.

"I've been through something. I've been through some things. You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk," Foxx said after he received the Vanguard Award at the Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements put on by The Critics Choice Association.

"It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different … I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy," he admitted. "'Cause it's tough … when it's almost over."

The actor joked that he "saw the tunnel."

Another source told People that Foxx now "looks and feels fantastic."

Netflix has not released any release date for "Back in Action."