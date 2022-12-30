James Corden talks Prime Video series 'Mammals'

A warning: once you sit down to watch the new Prime Video series "Mammals," you might not leave your couch again until you’ve seen all six epodes.

"That does seem to be common complaint about this show," laughs James Corden, who stars in the series.

Written by award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth, "Mammals" centers on a chef named Jamie (played by Corden) whose life is upended over and over again due to a stream of revelations concerning his wife. Each episode ends with something of a bombshell, which the star says was as nerve-wracking to read as it is to watch.

"I would get these scripts from Jez … and you’d get to about page 31 and go, ‘No! Oh, stop!’ And then unlike you, I couldn’t forward to the next one, I had to wait for the next script to arrive," says the actor.

Although the humor in "Mammals" is darker and more subdued than many might expect of a project starring the outgoing host of "The Late Late Show," Corden says in some ways, the character is closer to him than any he’s ever played before.

"He’s a bit quieter than perhaps I normally come across when I’m on television," says Corden. "When you’re at home and with your friends or your family, you’re not constantly going, ’Stick around, I’ll be right back!’ I’m perhaps a bit more considered than that, and he’s certainly that type of character."

All episodes of the "Mammals" are now streaming exclusively on Prime Video — and click the video player in this article to hear more from James Corden.