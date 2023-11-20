Jail Dogs Program ending at Gwinnett County Jail during 'massive reconstruction'

article

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office has announced that it is suspending its Jail Dogs Program while the Gwinnett County Jail is undergoing a "massive reconstruction," according to a press release.

The sheriff's office says that of the 2,250 inmates that are currently housed at the jail, 25% require specialized treatment for long-term medical conditions, ambulatory limitations, suicidal ideations, opioid and alcohol addiction, and more.

Because of the increase in the number of inmates requiring treatment, the sheriff's office is in the process of refurbishing, modernizing and updating several areas of the facility.

The unit currently housing the Jail Dogs Program is in close proximity to the jail's hospital and will be reallocated to individuals whose conditions require them to be located on the first floor with direct access to the hospital.

The Jail Dogs Program began in 2010 as a partnership between the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Society of Humane Friends. Since its launch, the program has helped adopt approximately 1,500 cats and dogs from shelters, as well as provided numerous inmates with vocational skills they can use once released from custody. The Sheriff’s Office says it is proud of the success of this program and has tremendous appreciation for the countless volunteers and employees, as well as citizens who have supported this initiative for more than a decade

This decision was made after careful consideration, and once it is feasible, the Jail Dogs Program will be reestablished, according to the sheriff's office.

If you are interested in adopting any of the remaining jail dogs: Kaiser, Nala, Rocky, and Tien, please visit the website for the Society of Humane Friends at www.sohfga.com.