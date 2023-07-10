Police shoot man swinging 'machete-type weapon' in Jackson County

article

A man allegedly swinging a ‘machete-type weapon’ during a domestic incident was shot by police after they said they demanded he drop it and he refused.

It happened Monday evening around 5:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of Mount Olive Road in Commerce, a city located in Jackson County.

Officers said they gave the man verbal commands to put the weapon down, but he wouldn't. They opened fire, injuring the man.

He was taken to a Gainesville-area hospital for treatment.

The GBI was asked to investigate its 51st officer-involved shooting of 2023 in Commerce, Georgia. (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Once their investigation is complete, the Jackson County District Attorney's Office will review the case file.

The GBI said this is the 51st officer-involved-shooting they've been asked to investigate this year.