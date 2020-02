NFL star J.J. Watt and his longtime girlfriend, soccer star Kealia Ohai, are now married.

The couple got their marriage license in Texas last week and then flew to the Bahamas for the ceremony.

Plenty of pictures and videos were shared over the weekend of the newlyweds.

Watt wrote it was the best day of his life, no question.

The NFL player popped the question in the Bahamas last year.