Ivanka Trump joins Sen. David Perdue for event in Acworth

Ivanka Trump visited Acworth Tuesday for a discussion with Senator David Perdue, bringing together a crowd of more than 70 people to campaign for her father.

Another couple of dozen people were surprised when the president’s daughter stopped by an Acworth pizza shop.

The owners of Pizza by Fusco’s told her the PPP loan kept their doors open.

Just minutes later, nearly 100 people gathered together at this outdoor deck at the Cowan Historic Mill to listen to Senator David Perdue and Mrs. Trump’s conversation.

COVID-19’s hold on the country and the economy were two topics at the forefront of this discussion.

The first daughter acknowledged she has now experienced the anxiety of knowing a loved one contracted COVID-19, just as millions of Americans have.

Both Senator Perdue and Mrs. Trump took the occasional jab at former Vice President Joe Biden, directly comparing the pre-COVID=19 economy to that of former President Obama’s.

“For the worker and for the business owner, this was so important, as they fought back something that was no fault of their own,” she said.

Ivanka Trump energized downtown Acworth on an otherwise quiet weekday afternoon.

Senator Perdue introduced Ivanka Trump while on the phone with her father.

He said the president told him they’re going to win Georgia.

Those attending the event said they’ve already decided how they’ll vote, although several said they had never heard the first daughter speak before and were impressed by her commitment to the campaign.

