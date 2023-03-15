Recess brings fun, fresh meals to new Buckhead location

Who says adults can’t enjoy recess? Not the team at Recess, the fine-casual restaurant taking over Atlanta one fresh, healthy meal at a time!

An established hit at Atlanta’s Krog Street Market, Recess recently expanded to its second location: 3150 Roswell Road, Suite A1, in Buckhead. Open for lunch and dinner daily, the culinary team behind Recess serves up a selection of warm grain bowls and fresh salads, ranging from the Notorious P.I.G. (including rice, bacon jam, fried onions, and more) to the Harvest Moon (with ingredients including kale, greens blend, cauliflower, and cabbage slaw). Bowls and salads are customizable, and may be ordered with vegetable sides including roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potato fries.

A new feature exclusive to the Buckhead location is the walk-up window, from which guests may order coffee from Atlanta-based roasters Coffee Man. Coffee Man sources its beans from Honduras and roasts them here in Atlanta, serving up regular coffee, cold brew, and specialty drinks to those in need of caffeination!

Recess Buckhead is open on Mondays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Coffee Man walk-up window is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (closed Sundays).

Of course, we’re always in the mood for good coffee here at Good Day Atlanta — and when we heard we could spend a morning drinking coffee and taste-testing some bowls from Recess, we knew we needed to make it happen! Click the video player in this article to check it out!





