LIVE: Tracking isolated storms across North Georgia
GEORGIA - A severe storm threat is possible through late Tuesday evening.
Storms in Georgia on Tuesday
Timeline:
Here are the latest weather headlines:
4:08 p.m. - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking multiple storms moving across the state.
Storms Tuesday night
What we know:
All of North and Central Georgia are under a level 1 risk of severe weather.
Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said storms will be most likely in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a weakening cold front.
"Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of damaging winds to 60 mph and brief heavy rain," Chandley said.
The storms are not expected to be continuous or long-lasting, but most of the area could see storms.
You can see the latest radar here.
What's next:
With as much rain as the area has gotten recently, any heavy rain could lead to flooding.
The storm threat diminishes after midnight, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.
Fog Wednesday morning
What's next:
Wednesday morning will bring fog to the area.
July 4th looks better
Dig deeper:
The Fourth of July forecast looks dry and hot.
The Source: Information for this article came from the FOX 5 Storm Team's forecast.