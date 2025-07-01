LIVE: Tracking isolated storms across North Georgia

The Brief North and Central Georgia face a level 1 risk of severe weather, with the potential for damaging winds up to 60 mph and brief heavy rain. Storms are expected mainly in the afternoon and evening, diminishing after midnight; recent heavy rain increases flooding risk. Wednesday morning will see fog, but the Fourth of July forecast is dry and hot.



A severe storm threat is possible through late Tuesday evening.

Storms in Georgia on Tuesday

Timeline:

Here are the latest weather headlines:

4:08 p.m. - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking multiple storms moving across the state.

Storms Tuesday night

What we know:

All of North and Central Georgia are under a level 1 risk of severe weather.

Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said storms will be most likely in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a weakening cold front.

"Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of damaging winds to 60 mph and brief heavy rain," Chandley said.

The storms are not expected to be continuous or long-lasting, but most of the area could see storms.

You can see the latest radar here.

What's next:

With as much rain as the area has gotten recently, any heavy rain could lead to flooding.

The storm threat diminishes after midnight, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Fog Wednesday morning

What's next:

Wednesday morning will bring fog to the area.

July 4th looks better

Dig deeper:

The Fourth of July forecast looks dry and hot.