Scud cloud causes concern near Truist Park during Tuesday's storms
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Social media was buzzing about a possible ‘tornado’ outside Truist Park during Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.
What we know:
People also emailed the FOX 5 Storm Team asking if it was a funnel cloud.
The simple answer is, no, it's not a tornado.
FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said the cloud is called a scud cloud.
Scud clouds are the most common type of cloud to be mistaken for tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. They are low, ragged cloud fragments that can sometimes be located near the updraft region of the storm. However, they lack organized, persistent rotation.
Chandley said they are "scary looking clouds" that form when cooler air is brought to the surface by the thunderstorm. With that cooler air, condensation forms. They are "harmless, but still odd looking," Chandley said.
The Source: Information in this article came from the National Weather Service and FOX 5 Storm Team.