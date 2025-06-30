Atlanta forecast: More scattered storms Tuesday, but changes for the Fourth of July

article

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms are expected in Georgia on Tuesday, with risks of isolated damaging winds and heavy rainfall, particularly in the afternoon and evening. A drier and hotter weather pattern is anticipated by midweek, leading to mostly sunny conditions for the July Fourth holiday. Tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico is being monitored, which could impact the region later in the weekend or early next week.



A round of scattered thunderstorms is expected to move through Georgia on Tuesday, bringing the risk of isolated damaging winds and heavy rainfall across parts of the state, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Storms possible Tuesday

What they're saying:

Chief Meteorologist David Chandley said storms will be most likely in the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a weakening cold front.

"Not a few isolated overnight showers and then more storms tomorrow," Chandley said Monday night. "It’s gonna be hot and drier toward the Fourth though, and right on through the weekend. Nothing too oppressive—but turning the temperature up a little bit."

Chandley also noted tropical development is being monitored in the Gulf of Mexico that could affect the region later in the weekend or early next week.

Storm risk in North Georgia

Big picture view:

Forecast models show showers and storms likely Tuesday afternoon across metro Atlanta and much of north and central Georgia, including Athens, Rome, LaGrange, Eatonton, and Blairsville. Storms could produce strong winds and locally heavy rainfall.

The marginal severe weather risk continues into Wednesday, particularly in central portions of the state. However, a drier pattern is expected to settle in by midweek, with hot and mostly sunny weather forecast for the July Fourth holiday.

Regional Georgia forecast

Local perspective:

Atlanta: High of 87°F Tuesday with a 60% chance of storms after 3 p.m. Conditions improve by Wednesday with only a 30% chance of storms and temperatures climbing to 92°F by the Fourth of July.

Rome: Showers and thunderstorms likely Tuesday with a high of 88°F. A heat index could reach 98°F. Conditions dry out Wednesday before heating up to 94°F on Independence Day.

Athens: A 60% chance of storms Tuesday, especially after 4 p.m., with highs in the upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and mid-90s by Thursday and Friday.

LaGrange: Patchy morning fog Tuesday, followed by a 50% chance of afternoon storms and a high near 85°F. Thunderstorm chances drop midweek with highs nearing 92°F by Thursday.

Eatonton: Thunderstorms are likely Tuesday evening with a high near 87°F. The chance for rain diminishes ahead of a sunny and hot July Fourth.

Blairsville: One of the cooler spots in the state with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures gradually climb into the 80s through the weekend.

June rain totals

Dig deeper:

While June felt wet due to isolated flooding events in some areas, much of the state may end the month with rainfall totals near or slightly below average.

Fireworks forecast

What's next:

Independence Day celebrations should have favorable weather conditions across Georgia, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and lower humidity compared to earlier in the week.

"Any sort of fireworks celebrations on the third and the Fourth—looking pretty good," Chandley said.